Ensure Afghan soil is not used for terror, U.S., India tell Taliban

Both sides agree to continue consultations on Afghan issue

India and the U.S. have called on the Taliban to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a safe haven for terrorists, as officials from the two countries concluded their joint dialogue on counter-terrorism to expand their cooperation to combat the scourge.

The Indian and the U.S. sides also called for concerted action against all terror groups, including those proscribed by the UN Security Council such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad, a joint statement issued after the meeting here said on Thursday.

Reaffirming counter-terrorism cooperation as an important pillar under the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, both sides pledged to further expand cooperation on law enforcement, information sharing, exchange of best practices and strategic convergence on counter-terrorism challenges, it said.

During the meeting here on October 26 and 27, the U.S. reiterated its commitment to stand together with the people and the Government of India in the fight against terrorism. They called on the Taliban to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a safe haven for terrorists.

According to the joint U.S.-India statement, the two countries strongly condemned any use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism in all its forms, and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack to be brought to justice

“In line with UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), both sides called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is never again used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist attacks,” it said. Both sides committed to continuing close consultations on developments in Afghanistan and potential terrorist threats emanating from there. They also exchanged views on countering narco-terror networks and trans-national illegal weapons smuggling networks.