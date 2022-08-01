World

England Euros win ‘an inspiration for girls and women’, says Queen

Queen Elizabeth II. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images
AFP London August 01, 2022 04:30 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 01:44 IST

England's Euro 2022 football win "will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations", Queen Elizabeth II said on Sunday.

"Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned," the monarch said in a statement. "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations."

England won a major women's tournament for the first time as Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to declare that "Football has come home!", in reference to the fan anthem heard during major competitions.

"Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph," he added.

Rishi Sunak, the man vying to replace Mr. Johnson, hailed a "stunning victory".

"These Euros have been transformational. In the long history of women's football in this country, this game-changing squad has done more to smash through barriers than any other," the former finance minister said in a statement.

