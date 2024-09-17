Enabling residents to return to north Israel is now a Gaza war goal, says Netanyahu

srael on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) expanded its stated goals of the war in Gaza to include enabling residents to return to communities in northern Israel that have been evacuated due to attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The decision was approved during an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet, Mr. Netanyahu's office said.

Hamas' October 7 assault on southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza. Hezbollah opened a second front against Israel a day later and fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border has since escalated, threatening to ignite a regional conflict.

Tens of thousands of Israelis were evacuated from towns along the northern frontier that have been badly damaged by rocket fire and they have yet to return.

