ADVERTISEMENT

Enabling residents to return to north Israel is now a Gaza war goal, says Netanyahu

Updated - September 17, 2024 06:35 am IST - JERUSALEM

The decision was approved during an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet.

Reuters

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

srael on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) expanded its stated goals of the war in Gaza to include enabling residents to return to communities in northern Israel that have been evacuated due to attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was approved during an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet, Mr. Netanyahu's office said.

Hamas' October 7 assault on southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza. Hezbollah opened a second front against Israel a day later and fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border has since escalated, threatening to ignite a regional conflict.

Tens of thousands of Israelis were evacuated from towns along the northern frontier that have been badly damaged by rocket fire and they have yet to return.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US