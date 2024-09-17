GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Enabling residents to return to north Israel is now a Gaza war goal, says Netanyahu

The decision was approved during an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet.

Updated - September 17, 2024 06:35 am IST - JERUSALEM

Reuters
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv. File photo

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

srael on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) expanded its stated goals of the war in Gaza to include enabling residents to return to communities in northern Israel that have been evacuated due to attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The decision was approved during an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet, Mr. Netanyahu's office said.

Hamas' October 7 assault on southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza. Hezbollah opened a second front against Israel a day later and fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border has since escalated, threatening to ignite a regional conflict.

Tens of thousands of Israelis were evacuated from towns along the northern frontier that have been badly damaged by rocket fire and they have yet to return.

Published - September 17, 2024 06:29 am IST

