Emirati-flagged cargo ship capsizes in Persian Gulf

AP March 17, 2022 14:22 IST

The vessel was some 30 miles off the coast of Asaluyeh, the state-run IRNA news agency reported

An Emirati-flagged cargo ship capsized on March 17 in the Persian Gulf, Iranian state media said. The vessel was some 30 miles off the coast of Asaluyeh, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. IRNA said Iranian rescuers were trying to reach the vessel, which it said had 30 crew. “Search and rescue crews had encountered rough and windy conditions at sea,” port authorities told IRNA. Marine tracking data analysed by The Associated Press suggested the vessel was the roll-on roll-off cargo ship Al Salmy 6. The Dubai-based company that owns the Al Salmy declined to immediately comment. Images released by IRNA and Iranian state television matched with the Al Salmy 6. The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols in the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



