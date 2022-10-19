Embattled British PM Liz Truss loses second Minister in a week

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal email in a “technical infringement” of government rules.

Agencies LONDON
October 19, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Suella Braverman, Britain’s Home Secretary arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on October 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman left her job on October 19, the second senior Minister in a week to leave Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Braverman said she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal email in a “technical infringement” of government rules. “I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign,” she said in letter to Ms. Truss posted on Twitter. Ms. Braverman also said she had “serious concerns” about the government’s commitment to honouring commitments it made to voters at the last election. 

Ms. Braverman, appointed less than two months ago, is a popular figure on the ruling Conservative Party’s right wing and a champion of more restrictive immigration policies.

Ms. Truss fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, on October 14 after the economic package the pair drew up spooked financial markets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Ms. Truss described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter” as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.

Yet the grim faces of Conservative lawmakers behind her in the House of Commons suggested that Truss faces an uphill struggle to save her job.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms. Truss attended her first session of Prime Minister's Questions since newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by her new government less than a month ago.

She apologised to Parliament and admitted she had made mistakes during her short tenure as the U.K.'s head of government, but insisted that by changing course she had “taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country’s economic stability.”

Opposition lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke.

Asked by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, “Why is she still here”, Ms. Truss retorted: “I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app