ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk’s interview with former U.S. President Trump delayed by DDOS attack

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:21 am IST

Published - August 13, 2024 07:29 am IST

Elon Musk posted on X that the platform was experiencing a “massive” denial-of-service attack (DDOS), which is a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data to overwhelm it and knock it offline

AP

A MacBook computer shows Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s X Space with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk as a co-host on the X social media network, in this illustration taken August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk‘s much-awaited interview with former President Donald Trump was marred by technical glitches on Monday (August 12, 2024), with people unable to join the audio conversation on X’s Spaces platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen minutes into a conversation that was supposed to start at 8 p.m. EDT., Mr. Musk posted on X that the platform was experiencing a “massive” denial-of-service attack (DDOS), which is a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data to overwhelm it and knock it offline.

Outage tracker Downdetector reported a spike in reports of X being inaccessible to users starting before the interview, but it could not be immediately verified whether this was due to a malicious attack. The rest of X appeared to be operating normally, and X users questioned whether there was a DDOS attack or if the Spaces event was just overwhelmed with people trying to listen in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk's X membership in anti-terror tech group threatens its credibility, members worry: Report

Mr. Musk had been promoting the event earlier in the day, calling it a conversation rather than an interview. He said X “tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At 8:42 p.m., the interview finally began. By 9:20 p.m., more than 1.2 million people were listening in.

X has suffered a host of technical issues since the Tesla CEO took over the company. He has fired, laid off or driven out most of its staff — including engineers tasked with keeping the site running.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trump had previously mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when his primary campaign launched with a May 2023 interview on X that was marred by glitches.

“Wow! The DeSantis TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!” Mr. Trump wrote on May 2023, on his Truth Social network. “His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!”

Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated

The DeSantis event started with technical problems that Mr. Musk said were due to straining servers because so many people were trying to listen in. More than 20 minutes passed beyond the scheduled start time with users getting kicked off, hearing microphone feedback and hold music and dealing with other technical problems. The number of listeners listed topped out at around 420,000.

Mr. DeSantis dropped out of the race after a disappointing finish in Iowa’s kickoff caucuses.

Mr. Trump, who has been posting on his own social media site, Truth Social, returned to the X Monday (August 12, 2024) morning, where he posted for the first time since he was banned in 2021. The posts promoted his interview with Mr. Musk and featured campaign ads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US