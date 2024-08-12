GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk to interview Donald Trump on X Spaces

The interview will be hosted live using the U.S. Presidential candidate's official X account

Published - August 12, 2024 04:32 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
File picture of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be interviewed by Elon Musk on X

File picture of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be interviewed by Elon Musk on X | Photo Credit: Reuters

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is due to interview Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the X social media network on Tuesday in an event that could inject more surprises into the turbulent U.S. presidential election.

The interview, scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time today (5.30 a.m. Tuesday IST), could provide the former president an opportunity to seize the limelight at a time when his campaign is seen as sagging.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk donates ‘sizeable’ amount to Trump campaign ahead of U.S. Election 2024 

His Democratic rival for the November 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, has erased Mr. Trump's lead in opinion polls and energised Democratic voters with a series of high-energy rallies.

The interview on Mr. Musk's social media platform could allow Mr. Trump to reach a different audience than the conservative faithful who attend his rallies and watch his interviews on Fox News. However, similar events on the platform have been plagued by technical problems.

File picture of Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla

File picture of Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla | Photo Credit: Reuters

"Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight and tomorrow in advance of the conversation," Mr. Musk wrote on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The interview will be hosted live using Mr. Trump's official X account, his campaign said on Sunday. Mr. Trump's access to his account, @realDonaldTrump, was restored a month into Mr. Musk's ownership of X after being suspended by the platform's previous owners following the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.

Mr. Trump frequently posts on his Truth Social social media platform, which was launched in February 2022. He has returned to X only once since his access was restored with a post in August 2023 appealing for donations and showing his Fulton County jail mug shot.

In Tim Walz, Kamala Harris gets a trump card to trump Trump

Mr. Musk could prove to be an unusual interviewer. The world's richest person backed Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020 but has tacked rightward since and endorsed the Republican following the attempted assassination of Mr. Trump in July.

Mr. Musk, who heads electric car company Tesla Inc, also started a fundraising organisation to support Mr. Trump’s campaign. The political action committee is now under investigation in Michigan for possible violations of state laws on gathering voter information.

Mr. Trump, a longstanding critic of electric vehicles, shifted gears after Mr. Musk's endorsement.

"I'm for electric cars. I have to be, because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So I have no choice," Mr. Trump said at an early August rally.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fein, campaigning in support of Ms. Harris, called Mr. Trump a "sellout."

Related Topics

social networking / USA / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.