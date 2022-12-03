  1. EPaper
Elon Musk says 'possible' that Twitter gave preference to leftists during Brazil election

Mr. Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on October 27, just days before Brazil's presidential second round runoff vote.

December 03, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - SAO PAULO

Reuters
A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed photo of Elon Musk in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.

A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed photo of Elon Musk in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday said he thought it was "possible" that personnel at the social media firm gave preference to left-wing candidates during Brazil's election this year, without providing evidence.

Mr. Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on October 27, just days before Brazil's presidential second round runoff vote, when far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I've seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election," Mr. Musk wrote on Twitter when asked by a user about elections possibly "handled" by the company's previous management.

"If those tweets are accurate, it's possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates," added the billionaire.

Bolsonaro earlier this year hosted Mr. Musk at a meeting in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, when he called the U.S. billionaire's takeover of Twitter a "breath of hope" and dubbed him a "legend of liberty".

Both Ms. Lula and Mr. Bolsonaro widely used Twitter during their campaigns. Some Bolsonaro allies - including the most-voted candidate for the lower house of Congress, Nikolas Ferreira - had their accounts suspended by court orders after the second round for questioning the election results.

