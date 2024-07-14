GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elon Musk endorses Trump following Pennsylvania rally shooting

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Mr. Musk said

Updated - July 14, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. | Photo Credit: AP

SpaceX and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk on July 14 ‘fully’ endorsed Donald Trumpfollowing an assassination attempt on the Republican Presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania.

A bleeding Trump was rushed off the stage of the rally by the U.S. Secret Service after the shooting by a 20-year-old gunman who the FBI identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. The gunman and a bystander were killed while two spectators were also critically injured.

Also Read | Trump rally shooting LIVE updates

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Mr. Musk said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which he owns. Mr. Musk shared a video of Trump raising his fist and saying “fight, fight” after he was shot at while being escorted away by Secret Service officials.

A bullet pierced upper part of my ear, says Trump

Trump, after the assassination attempt said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. In his first statement issued on the social media platform Truth Social, 78-year-old Trump thanked the U.S. Secret Service for saving his life. 

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the former president said. 

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he said. 

Elon Musk donates ‘sizeable’ amount to Trump campaign

Earlier, according to a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk gave a “sizeable” amount to the America PAC, that will be used in the reelection bid of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The owner of X’s donation towards Trump campaign comes months after he said he would not spend money on either the Trump or President Joe Biden as the two prepare for a new rematch for the White House.

Musk has also been critical of Mr. Biden on X, criticising the sitting president over his allegiance to unions and his immigrations policies.

