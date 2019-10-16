Elizabeth Warren comes under attack at U.S. Democratic debate

Surging U.S. Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren came under repeated attack on her healthcare and tax policies in a debate on Tuesday, as moderate rivals pushed her to explain how she would pay for ambitious proposals, including her Medicare for All plan.

Ms. Warren’s recent rise into a virtual tie with former Vice-President Joe Biden in many opinion polls made her a frequent target for attacks that exposed the Democratic Party’s divisions between its centrist and progressive wings on a range of issues.

The contenders were united, however, in supporting impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Moderate rivals Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, went after Ms. Warren for being evasive on her plan for universal healthcare and said her plan would mean higher taxes or Americans. “I think we owe it to the people to tell them where to send the invoice,” Mr. Klobuchar said. “The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something you can actually get done.”

Ms. Warren did not directly respond to questions about whether she would raise taxes for the healthcare plan, but she said she would not sign any Bill that does not lower healthcare costs for middle-class families.