ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven people killed in Philippine storms: disaster agency

January 10, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Manila

Since January 3, back-to-back storms have killed 11 people as floodwaters swept through houses, cut roads, and swamped crops

AFP

In this handout photo from Catubig Municipal Information Office taken on January 10, 2023, shows people crossing a damaged bridge in Catubig, Northern Samar due to the heavy rains brought by a low-pressure area. | Photo Credit: AFP

At least 11 people have died in storms across the Philippines in the past week, with more heavy rain expected in already sodden regions of the disaster-prone country, authorities said Tuesday.

Bad weather has plagued the country's southern and central islands since the Christmas weekend when downpours triggered flooding and landslides that left 52 people dead and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Since January 3, back-to-back storms have killed 11 people as floodwaters swept through houses, cut roads, and swamped crops, the civil defence office said.

The state weather forecaster warned Tuesday of "serious flooding" in low-lying areas and landslides in the mountains of the central island of Samar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heavy rain has already inundated villages, with water levels reaching three metres (10 feet) in some places.

So far, one person was missing and more than 2,200 people had been evacuated from their homes, said Josh Echano, Northern Samar provincial disaster officer.

The number of evacuees was expected to rise.

"The flood is progressing since yesterday, it's not subsiding," Mr. Echano said.

"This could be fatal. This could be one of the worst (floods)."

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Philippines / World

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US