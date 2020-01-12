Eleven migrants dead after boat capsizes off western Turkey

Eleven migrants, including eight children, died after their boat capsized off Turkey's western coast, State-owned Anadolu agency said on Saturday.
Eight others were rescued from the sea near the town of Cesme, on the Aegean coast, it said.
Turkey became one of the main launch points for migrants taking the sea route to European Union territory in 2015, many fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. The movement was drastically curtailed by a 2016 accord between Ankara and the EU.
