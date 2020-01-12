International

Eleven migrants dead after boat capsizes off western Turkey

more-in

Eight others were rescued from the sea near the town of Cesme, on the Aegean coast, state-owned Anadolu agency said.

Eleven migrants, including eight children, died after their boat capsized off Turkey's western coast, State-owned Anadolu agency said on Saturday.

Eight others were rescued from the sea near the town of Cesme, on the Aegean coast, it said.

Turkey became one of the main launch points for migrants taking the sea route to European Union territory in 2015, many fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. The movement was drastically curtailed by a 2016 accord between Ankara and the EU.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
maritime accident
Turkey
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 3:32:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/eleven-migrants-dead-after-boat-capsizes-off-western-turkey/article30547042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY