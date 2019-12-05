International

Eight people, including four children killed in Poland gas explosion

Firefighters work at the site of a building, levelled by a gas explosion, in the ski resort town of Szczyrk, Poland, on December 5, 2019.

Firefighters work at the site of a building, levelled by a gas explosion, in the ski resort town of Szczyrk, Poland, on December 5, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The explosion had been preceded by a sudden drop in pressure in the gas pipeline, the local gas distributor said.

Eight people, including four children, were killed after a gas explosion destroyed a house in a ski resort in the south of Poland late on December 4, local authorities said.

Around 200 rescuers had scoured the debris of the house in Szczyrk on the morning of December 5 to find the bodies. No one else is believed to have been inside when the explosion occurred.

“It appears that this is the final toll,” local prefect Jaroslaw Wieczorek told reporters, but added that rescuers will continue looking just to make sure.

The local gas distributor, PSG, said that the explosion had been preceded by a sudden drop in pressure in the gas pipeline, which could indicate that the pipeline had been accidentally punctured during nearby construction works.

