Eight people, including four children killed in Poland gas explosion

Eight people, including four children, were killed after a gas explosion destroyed a house in a ski resort in the south of Poland late on December 4, local authorities said.
Around 200 rescuers had scoured the debris of the house in Szczyrk on the morning of December 5 to find the bodies. No one else is believed to have been inside when the explosion occurred.
“It appears that this is the final toll,” local prefect Jaroslaw Wieczorek told reporters, but added that rescuers will continue looking just to make sure.
The local gas distributor, PSG, said that the explosion had been preceded by a sudden drop in pressure in the gas pipeline, which could indicate that the pipeline had been accidentally punctured during nearby construction works.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.