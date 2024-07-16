ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza school, health officials say

Published - July 16, 2024 05:48 pm IST - CAIRO

Reuters

At least eight Palestinians were killed and several were wounded in an Israeli air strike on a school in central Gaza on July 16, Gaza health officials said.

The strike hit Al-Awda school in Al-Nuseirat camp, the Ministry said.

