Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza school, health officials say

At least eight Palestinians were killed and several were wounded in an Israeli air strike on a school in central Gaza on July 16, Gaza health officials said.
The strike hit Al-Awda school in Al-Nuseirat camp, the Ministry said.
Published - July 16, 2024 05:48 pm IST - CAIRO
