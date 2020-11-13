Eight Pakistan soldiers including two commandos killed in Indian retaliation along LoC

New Delhi

The Indian retaliation came after Pakistani forces resorted to heavy shelling in several areas in north Kashmir

At least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 others injured on Friday after Indian Army pounded several of their positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir with anti-tank guided missiles and artillery guns in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple locations by troops of the neighbouring country, military sources said.

The Indian retaliation came after Pakistani forces resorted to heavy shelling in several areas in north Kashmir.

A number of videos released by the Indian Army showed destruction of several Pakistani positions and bunkers across the LoC with some of them going up in flames following the Indian retaliation.

According to intercepts of Pakistan Army’s communication, those killed included two commandos from its Special Service Group, the sources said.

The sources said at least eight Pakistan army soldiers were killed in India’s retaliatory fire and 12 others sustained injuries.

In addition, a number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and terrorist launch pads across the LoC were destroyed and set on fire, they said.

The sources said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations in Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam.

Pakistan used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas.

According to official data, Pakistan has resorted to 4,052 incidents of ceasefire violations in the current year as against 3,233 in 2019.

Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in the region, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and making concerted efforts to push militants into Kashmir.

Pakistani hostilities increased after India announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories in August last year.