GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Eight killed in central China stabbing: state media

The 53-year-old attacker surnamed Lu had previously been treated for mental illness

Published - May 24, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Beijing

AFP

A man killed eight people and wounded one more with a knife in central China, state media reported on May 24, citing local authorities.

The stabbing took place on Thursday morning in the city of Xiaogan in Hubei province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The 53-year-old attacker surnamed Lu had previously been treated for mental illness, it added.

He is being held by police, who are investigating the attack.

The wounded person's injuries were not life-threatening, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Mass violent crime is relatively rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

On Monday, a woman wielding a fruit knife killed two people and injured four more at a primary school in central Jiangxi province.

Also this month, two people were killed and 21 wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree at a hospital in southwest China's Yunnan province.

Related Topics

World / China

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.