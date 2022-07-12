Eight candidates in race to be next U.K. Prime Minister
The candidates will vie to replace outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Eight Conservative MPs will vie to replace outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, having won the support of at least 20 colleagues, the party announced on Tuesday.
Also read:New U.K. Prime Minister to be announced on September 5
Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi will all enter the first round of voting on Wednesday, with the eventual winner to be revealed on September 5.
