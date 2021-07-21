International

Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world: A kaleidoscope

Chechen Muslims pray in a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Grozny, Russia.
Palestinians pray on the first day of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City.
Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at a ground in Quetta, Pakistan.
Palestinian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha morning prayer at Al-Saraya Square in Gaza City, Gaza.
Two year old Raheem Zanuwa of Observatory Hill, holds the hand of his sister Nima during prayer at Settlers Cabin Park, Pittsburgh.
Second from left, Syrian President Bashar Assad prays on the first day of the Eid al-Adha, at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria.
Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) officers pray at the Eid Gah mosque on the first day of Eid Al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. During Eid prayer three rockets landed near the Presidential Palace, where President Ashraf Ghani and other politicians attended a special prayer.
Devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Srinagar.
Children greeting each other after Eid al-Adha prayer at the historic Jama Masjid , in New Delhi. Owing to the raging pandemic, the usually crowded mosque remained empty as many chose to pray from home.
A girl celebrates the festival of Eid al-Adha in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.
Marking the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, Eid al-Adha is celebrated throughout the world by Muslims to honour and commemorate Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of allegiance to God.

Known as a festival of sacrifice, the day is considered one of the holiest in the Islamic Calendar.

