Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world: A kaleidoscope

International
Comments
Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world: A kaleidoscope21 July 2021 14:55 IST
Updated: 21 July 2021 15:31 IST
1 / 10
Marking the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, Eid al-Adha is celebrated throughout the world by Muslims to honour and commemorate Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of allegiance to God.
Known as a festival of sacrifice, the day is considered one of the holiest in the Islamic Calendar.
More In Faith Multimedia Photos International