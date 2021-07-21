Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world: A kaleidoscope

21 July 2021 14:55 IST

Marking the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, Eid al-Adha is celebrated throughout the world by Muslims to honour and commemorate Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of allegiance to God.

Known as a festival of sacrifice, the day is considered one of the holiest in the Islamic Calendar.

