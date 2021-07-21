Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world: A kaleidoscope

1/10

Chechen Muslims pray in a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Grozny, Russia. Photo: AP

Palestinians pray on the first day of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. Photo: Reuters

Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at a ground in Quetta, Pakistan. Photo: AP

Palestinian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha morning prayer at Al-Saraya Square in Gaza City, Gaza. Photo: Getty Images

Two year old Raheem Zanuwa of Observatory Hill, holds the hand of his sister Nima during prayer at Settlers Cabin Park, Pittsburgh. Photo: AP

Second from left, Syrian President Bashar Assad prays on the first day of the Eid al-Adha, at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria. Photo: AP

Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) officers pray at the Eid Gah mosque on the first day of Eid Al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. During Eid prayer three rockets landed near the Presidential Palace, where President Ashraf Ghani and other politicians attended a special prayer. Photo: Getty Images

Devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Srinagar. Photo: Nissar Ahmed

Children greeting each other after Eid al-Adha prayer at the historic Jama Masjid , in New Delhi. Owing to the raging pandemic, the usually crowded mosque remained empty as many chose to pray from home. Photo: Sandeep Saxena