Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world: A kaleidoscope

Chechen Muslims pray in a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Grozny, Russia.
Photo: AP
Palestinians pray on the first day of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City.
Photo: Reuters
Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at a ground in Quetta, Pakistan.
Photo: AP
Palestinian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha morning prayer at Al-Saraya Square in Gaza City, Gaza.
Photo: Getty Images
Two year old Raheem Zanuwa of Observatory Hill, holds the hand of his sister Nima during prayer at Settlers Cabin Park, Pittsburgh.
Photo: AP
Second from left, Syrian President Bashar Assad prays on the first day of the Eid al-Adha, at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria.
Photo: AP
Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) officers pray at the Eid Gah mosque on the first day of Eid Al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. During Eid prayer three rockets landed near the Presidential Palace, where President Ashraf Ghani and other politicians attended a special prayer.
Photo: Getty Images
Devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Srinagar.
Photo: Nissar Ahmed
Children greeting each other after Eid al-Adha prayer at the historic Jama Masjid , in New Delhi. Owing to the raging pandemic, the usually crowded mosque remained empty as many chose to pray from home.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
A girl celebrates the festival of Eid al-Adha in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.
Photo: Reuters