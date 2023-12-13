HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Egypt's Sisi cruises towards victory in subdued election

Results are expected on December 18

December 13, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - CAIRO

Reuters
An Egyptian man walks next to a banner of presidential candidate and current Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the New Administrative Capital (NAC), east of Cairo, Egypt, on December 12, 2023.

An Egyptian man walks next to a banner of presidential candidate and current Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the New Administrative Capital (NAC), east of Cairo, Egypt, on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Egyptians cast their ballots on December 12 on the third and final day of a presidential election expected to give President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a sweeping victory and a new six-year term in the absence of real competition.

Many Egyptians have shown little interest in the election, saying they believe that voting will make little difference, although authorities and commentators on tightly controlled local media continued urging them to cast ballots out of national duty until polls closed at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT).

"I will not vote because I am sick of this country," said 27-year-old taxi driver Hossam, who said his quality of life had deteriorated under Mr. Sisi's decade-long rule.

"When they hold a real election I will go out and vote," he said.

Results are expected on Dec. 18.

The election, which began on Sunday, is Mr. Sisi's third since taking power after the 2013 overthrow of Egypt's first popularly elected president Mohamed Mursi. An Islamist, Mursi won the presidency a year after the toppling of long-ruling autocrat Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising.

International monitors have criticised Egypt's human rights record under Mr. Sisi's rule, accusing the government of repressing political freedoms during a crackdown in which rights groups say tens of thousands, many from Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, have been jailed.

In the new capital under construction in the desert east of Cairo, patriotic music blasted from a loudspeaker outside a polling station on an avenue lined with newly built banks and neo-pharaonic ministries.

Construction and office workers milled around outside, some waving Egyptian flags, dancing and holding up a banner with a large photo of Sisi. A few dozen people lined up to vote as plainclothes security officers looked on.

Sausan Ades, a 34-year-old state health employee, said she had come to vote "because it's our country".

"We love Egypt. It's important to take part," she said.

She said the new capital, which some question for its $58 billion price tag at a time when Egypt's debt is surging, was necessary for development.

CHALLENGER HALTS RUN

The election featured three other low-profile candidates. The most prominent potential challenger halted his run in October, saying officials and thugs had targeted his supporters — accusations dismissed by the National Election Authority.

Critics say the election is a sham and that former general Sisi's popularity has been eroded amid a slow-burning economic crisis and the decade-long crackdown on dissent.

The government's media body has said the vote was a step towards political pluralism and authorities have denied violations of electoral rules.

Authorities have sought to address criticism of its record with steps including by opening a national dialogue and releasing some prominent prisoners.

Mr. Sisi says stability and security are paramount, a message that resonated with some voters that spoke to Reuters at a time when Egypt is faced with two wars on its borders, in the Gaza Strip and Sudan.

On Monday, the National Election Authority said turnout on the first two days of voting had reached about 45%, surpassing that of the last presidential election in 2018, though some expressed surprise at the figure given widespread apathy.

Reuters reporters who have been covering the elections in Cairo, Giza, Suez and the Sinai Peninsula over the last three days have witnessed crowds in front of polling stations, some being bussed in, but a relative trickle of citizens casting their votes.

"Each time Egyptians are asked to vote they are poorer than the last time, and Sisi is less popular, yet turnout is on the rise? No one, not even Sisi's few remaining supporters, believes this is a real election," said Timothy E. Kaldas, a policy fellow at Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Related Topics

Egypt

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.