ADVERTISEMENT

Egypt's religious body calls for boycott over Quran burnings

January 25, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Cairo

Egypt's Al-Azhar called the desecrations an 'offense' to Muslims.

AP

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

Egypt's top religious institution on Wednesday called on Muslims world over to boycott Swedish and Dutch products over the desecration of Islam's holy book by far-right activists in the two European countries.

The call by Egypt's Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's foremost religious institution, is the latest in a series of backlashes from the Muslim world over the incidents in Sweden and the Netherlands.

On Saturday, Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. On Sunday, Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement, tore pages out of the Quran near the Dutch parliament in The Hague and stomped on them.

ALSO READ
Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands

Egypt's Al-Azhar called the desecrations an 'offense' to Muslims and said a boycott of both countries would be an appropriate response to governments that protect barbaric crimes under the inhuman and immoral banner they call freedom of expression.'' In Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore, hundreds protested on Tuesday and condemned the desecration. Protests also took place in the two main Turkish cities, Istanbul and Ankara.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the incident in Stockholm, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sweden not to expect Ankara's support in its ongoing bid to join NATO's military alliance amid Russia's war on Ukraine. He also criticised Sweden for allowing pro-Kurdish demonstrations later on Saturday outside Turkey's Embassy.

European countries have long defended the right to freedom of expression, although incitement to violence or hate speech is largely prohibited. Both Paludan and Wagensveld were granted permission by authorities for their protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Egypt / islam

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US