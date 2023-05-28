HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EgyptAir flight from Cairo blows tire during landing in Saudi Arabia

Egypt's national airline says one of its jetliners has blown out a tire but made a safe landing at its destination in Saudi Arabia

May 28, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CAIRO

AP

An EgyptAir jetliner blew out a tire but made a safe landing at its destination early Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Egypt’s national carrier said. No causalities were reported.

Flight MS643 took off from Cairo international airport early on May 28 and one of its tires burst during landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, EgyptAir said in a statement.

Also Read | South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

The Boeing 738 made a safe landing on the runway and all passengers have disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported, the statement said.

The airline didn’t elaborate on what caused the problem, and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway.

Related Topics

air transport / aviation safety / air and space accident / Saudi Arabia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.