Egypt wants World Bank to help on Ethiopia dam impasse

In this Oct. 6, 2017 photo, boats sail on the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt. Tensions between Egypt and upstream Nile basin countries Sudan and Ethiopia have flared up again over the construction and effects of a massive dam being built by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile, the waterway’s main tributary. Egypt fears the dam will reduce its vital share of the river’s waters and accuses Addis Ababa of not sufficiently cooperating on containing the dam’s effects.

Egypt says the World Bank should be brought in to resolve tensions with Ethiopia over a massive dam on the Nile River that Egypt says threatens its water security.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry spoke on Tuesday in Addis Ababa after a 10-month impasse over the dam’s technical negotiations. The talks also involve Sudan.

Mr. Shoukry calls the World Bank “neutral and decisive” and says “science should be the determining factor” in resolving the issue.

Ethiopia says the Grand Renaissance Dam’s construction will not reduce Egypt’s water share.

Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu says Ethiopia will consider Egypt’s proposal and that “this dam is not going to cause any significant harm.”

The dam, now 63 % complete, will be the biggest hydro-electric plant in Africa.

Ethiopia’s leader is expected to visit Egypt next month.

