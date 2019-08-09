Egypt says security forces killed 17 Islamic militants

Egypt’s Interior Ministry says security forces killed at least 17 suspected Islamic militants in raids on hideouts in the capital of Cairo and in Fayoum province, about 80 kilometres southwest of the capital.
August 8 Ministry statement says the militants were members of a group accused of being behind an attack earlier in the week. A car packed with explosives detonated outside Egypt’s main cancer hospital in Cairo, killing at least 20 people.
The group, known as Hasm, has links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
The Ministry says at least eight militants were killed when they opened fire at police forces storming their hideout in the town of Atsa in Fayoum. Another seven militants were killed in a firefight with police in Cairo’s Shorouk suburb.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor