Egypt military says border guard killed in 'shooting' at Rafah border

The Israeli military reported a “shooting incident” on the Egyptian border, and said it was discussing the incident with Egypt

Published - May 28, 2024 03:16 am IST - Cairo

AFP
A view shows the Egyptian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, May 27, 2024.

A view shows the Egyptian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, May 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Egypt’s military said Monday a border guard was killed in a shooting in the Rafah border area with Gaza, where Israeli forces are deployed, adding that a probe had been launched.

“The Egyptian armed forces, through the competent authorities, are investigating a shooting incident in the Rafah border area which led to the martyrdom of a guard,” a military statement said.

The Israeli military reported a “shooting incident” on the Egyptian border, and said it was discussing the incident with Egypt.

Since May 7 Israeli forces have been operating in Rafah, a city in the far south of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt.

Since the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, Egypt has been keen both to remain in solidarity with the Palestinians and retain its ties with Israel.

Egypt was in 1979 the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Egypt, but their relationship since then has often been labelled a “cold peace”.

Cairo fears domestic repercussions over the war, and tensions have soared since Israeli forces seized the Rafah border crossing, a key entry point for humanitarian aid.

A day after the war began in October, a policeman in Egypt’s second city Alexandria opened fire on an Israeli tour group, killing two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide.

In a previous shooting, in June 2023, Israel said an Egyptian policeman crossed the border and killed three Israeli soldiers before being himself shot dead.

The Egyptian army said at the time the three Israelis were killed in a firefight by a member of the Egyptian security forces who had crossed the border “in pursuit of drug traffickers”.

