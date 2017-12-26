International

Egypt executes 15 militants over deadly 2013 Sinai attack

In this December 1, 2017 file photo, Military forces and helicopters secure an area in North Sinai, Egypt.

In this December 1, 2017 file photo, Military forces and helicopters secure an area in North Sinai, Egypt.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tuesday’s executions in two prisons to the west and northwest of Cairo is the largest known number of executions on a single day since the insurgency began four years ago in the turbulent north of Sinai. The 15 were hanged.

Egypt’s Prisons Authority says 15 Islamic militants convicted of staging a deadly attack on an army checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula four years ago have been executed.

Also Read
In this December 11, 2017 file photo, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a news conference after the talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Cairo, Egypt.

Egypt security forces kill nine suspected militants in raid: ministry

 

Tuesday’s executions in two prisons to the west and northwest of Cairo is the largest known number of executions on a single day since the insurgency began four years ago in the turbulent north of Sinai. The 15 were hanged.

Also Read
Injured people being evacuated from the scene of Friday’s attack in Bir al-Abed, Sinai Peninsula.

Egyptian officials say mosque attackers held IS flag as death toll reaches 305

 

The 15 were tried and convicted by a military tribunal over the 2013 attack that killed an army officer and eight conscripts.

Also Read
Egyptians gather outside the Al-Rowda mosque, roughly 40 km west of the North Sinai capital of El-Arish, following a gun and bombing attack, on November 24, 2017. A bomb explosion ripped through the mosque before gunmen opened fire on the worshippers gathered for weekly Friday prayers, killing 184 people and wounding 120 at the latest count.

Bomb blast, firing in Egypt mosque kill 235, injure 109

 

The executions of so many on a single day appears to be a reflection of the government’s recently declared resolve to crush the insurgency following the massacre by militants of more than 300 people in a Sinai mosque last month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 7:38:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/egypt-executes-15-militants-over-deadly-2013-sinai-attack/article22281062.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY