Egypt buys 30 Rafale fighter aircraft from France

Cairo

04 May 2021 22:34 IST

Egypt’s military has confirmed that it ordered 30 Rafale jets from French defence firm Dassault Aviation to shore up “national security”.

The order, which follows the 2015 purchase of 24 Rafale jets, will be financed through a 10-year loan, the military said in a statement late on Monday. Investigative site Disclose had reported earlier on Monday that the order was part of a secret mega-defence deal worth almost four billion euros.

Egypt is the world’s third biggest arms importer after Saudi Arabia and India, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Its arms purchases grew by 136% over the last decade and it has diversified its sourcing beyond the United States, buying military equipment from France, Germany and Russia, the institute said in a report released earlier this year.

