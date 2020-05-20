Egypt announces more anti-coronavirus measures

Egypt has announced further anti-coronavirus measures to follow Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Starting May 30, people should wear face masks in public places, with violators fined 4,000 pounds (around $250) by police, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said.

As Egypt’s curve accelerates, calls for tighter movement restrictions in the Arab world’s most populous country are growing. The number of detected cases in the country jumped by 720 on Tuesday to 13,484 infections and 659 deaths, the highest single-day increase.