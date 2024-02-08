ADVERTISEMENT

Ecuador's High Court decriminalises euthanasia, following lawsuit by terminally ill patient

February 08, 2024 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - Quito (Ecuador)

In Latin America, Colombia previously had been the only country to decriminalise euthanasia

AP

A woman exits the Constitutional Court building, in Quito, Ecuador on Feb. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Ecuador’s High Court on February 7 decriminalised euthanasia and ordered lawmakers and health officials to draft rules and regulations for the procedure.

The decision of Ecuador’s highest court came in response to a lawsuit from a terminally ill woman diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ASL, who had argued that she should be allowed to have death with dignity.

In Latin America, Colombia previously had been the only country to decriminalise euthanasia, while Uruguay and Chile are debating the matter.

