International

Ecuador coronavirus cases increase by over 400 in less than a week, Health Minister quits

A woman wears a mask as a protection against the COVID-19 illness in downtown in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ecuador President Lenin has declared a state of emergency, ordering citizens to stay in their homes to contain the spread of coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.

A woman wears a mask as a protection against the COVID-19 illness in downtown in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ecuador President Lenin has declared a state of emergency, ordering citizens to stay in their homes to contain the spread of coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.   | Photo Credit: AP

Officials reported 532 cases and seven recorded deaths during a virtual press conference on Saturday. On Tuesday, Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner had reported two deaths from the virus and 111 cases, double the previous day's count of 58.

Ecuador's health and labor ministers resigned on Saturday, just hours after officials announced the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had shot up to over 500 in the country.

The government declared a state of emergency on Monday, prohibiting travelers from entering and imposing a night-time curfew along with other measures to restrict internal movement in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials reported 532 cases and seven recorded deaths during a virtual press conference on Saturday. On Tuesday, Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner had reported two deaths from the virus and 111 cases, double the previous day's count of 58.

Hours after the announcement, officials confirmed the resignation of Health Minister Catalina Andramuno, without providing details, and appointed Juan Carlos Zevallos, a doctor who has worked in several universities, as her replacement. The labor minister also resigned, a presidential announcement said.

After health professionals complained on social networks they lacked adequate protection to tend to those infected, Andramuno toured public hospitals on Friday, assuring staff they would be provided with sufficient medical supplies and devices. Some Ecuadorians have defied internal circulation restrictions, while there have been crowds in markets and shopping centers, according to Reuters witnesses. Seniors flocked to banks on Friday to withdraw their pensions.

President Lenin Moreno said on Friday night the government would be offering economic aid to the country's most vulnerable, including directly giving $60 for two months to families earning less than $400 a month. The government would also partner with the private sector to privde relief, while banks would offering lines of credit to small businesses.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 9:32:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ecuador-coronavirus-cases-increase-by-over-400-in-less-than-a-week-health-minister-quits/article31133553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY