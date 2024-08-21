GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Easter Sunday bombings: Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena settles compensation for victims

Mr. Sirisena was ordered by the Sri Lankan Supreme Court to pay SLRs 100 million as compensation to victims for his negligence in preventing the country’s one of the worst terror strikes

Published - August 21, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
A view of the damage at St. Sebastian Catholic Church on April 22, 2019, a day after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. File

A view of the damage at St. Sebastian Catholic Church on April 22, 2019, a day after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sri Lanka's former President Maithripala Sirisena has settled in full the SLR 100 million compensation for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 270 people, including 11 Indians, during his tenure.

Mr. Sirisena (72) was ordered by the Supreme Court to pay SLRs 100 million as compensation to victims for his negligence in preventing the country’s one of the worst terror strikes despite having credible information of an imminent attack. His lawyers said the full payment of SLR 100 million was completed on August 16.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring more than 500 people. Mr. Sirisena was also the Minister of Defence at that time.

The attack stirred a political storm as then President Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were blamed for their inability to prevent the attacks despite prior intelligence being made available.

In mid-July, Mr. Sirisena reported to the court that he had already paid SLR 58 million and pleaded for six more months to pay the balance of 42 million. A Presidential panel of inquiry appointed by Mr. Sirisena after the attacks ironically found then President guilty of his failure to prevent the attacks.

