Earthquake strikes Greece’s Crete and southern Puerto Rico

An earthquake struck south of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. The centre first reported the quake at a strong 6.5 magnitude. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.

Meanwhile, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico, briefly knocking out power and jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a shallow depth of 5.6 miles (nine kilometers) near the city of Ponce and the towns of Guanica and Guayanilla, where hundreds of homes were destroyed by a quake in early January that killed one person and caused millions of dollars in damage.

(With inputs from AP)