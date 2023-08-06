HamberMenu
Earthquake shakes eastern China, but no immediate reports of injuries

The magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) south of Beijing; The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.4

August 06, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - BEIJING

AP

An earthquake jolted residents of an eastern Chinese city early on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2:33 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.4.

TV broadcasters showed residents who ran outdoors after the quake sitting on sidewalks in the predawn darkness. Video on social media showed bricks that had fallen from cracked walls.

Firefighters in Dezhou were mobilized for possible relief work but no injuries or major damage were immediately reported, the official China News Service said. CNS said train lines were being inspected for possible damage.

Dezhou and the surrounding area administered by the city have about 5.6 million people, according to the city government website.

The quake was centered about 10 kilometers (six miles) below the surface, according to the CENC.

“The closer to the surface the earthquake is, the stronger you are going to feel it,” said Abreu Paris, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

