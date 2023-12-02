Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines; tsunami warnings issued

December 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Mindanao, Philippines on December 2, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 63 km (39 miles), EMSC added.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a tsunami warning saying, “Based on the local tsunami scenario database, it is expected to experience wave heights of more than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits. Destructive tsunami is expected with life threatening wave heights.”

“It is forecasted that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 10:37 PM to 11:59 PM, 02 Dec 2023 (PST). These waves may continue for hours,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement also strongly advised people in the coastal areas of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental to immediately evacuateto higher grounds or move farther inland.

Japan issues tsunami alert after Philippines quake

A tsunami alert has also been issued for western Japan’s Pacific coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The tsunami, which is estimated to be 1 metre high, will likely reach Japan as early as 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday), public broadcaster NHK reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT