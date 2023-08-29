ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC

August 29, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - JAKARTA

The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. (2000 GMT) across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5

Reuters

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck deep in the sea north of Bali and Lombok islands in Indonesia early on August 29, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, sending residents running out of buildings.

The quake's epicentre was 203 km (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

Indonesian and U.S. geological agencies pegged the magnitude at 7.1, with no threat of a tsunami.

The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. (2000 GMT) across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency.

Guests at Bali's Mercure Kuta Bali ran out of their rooms after feeling the tremor for a few seconds, hotel manager Suadi told Reuters by phone.

"Several guests left their rooms but were still in the hotel area," he said, adding they have since returned and there was no damage to the building.

There were no immediate reports of damage, Indonesian disaster agency BNPB said.

"The quake is deep so it should not be destructive," BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

