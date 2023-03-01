Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits Kimbe in Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Kimbe region of Papua New Guinea on March 1, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 582.6 km (362 miles), the USGS said.
March 01, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST
