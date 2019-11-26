Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Shijak, Albania: USGS

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shook Albania shortly before 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), the second in about two months to send residents rushing into the streets in the capital Tirana, some holding babies in their arms.
The quake struck 10 km (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, Albania, at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The Albanian IGJEUM institute's website was down.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook Albania on Sept. 21, damaging around 500 houses and destroying some. The Defence Ministry had said it was the most powerful quake in Albania in the last 30 years.
