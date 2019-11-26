International

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Shijak, Albania: USGS

more-in

The quake struck 10 km (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, Albania, at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shook Albania shortly before 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), the second in about two months to send residents rushing into the streets in the capital Tirana, some holding babies in their arms.

The quake struck 10 km (6 miles) northwest of Shijak, Albania, at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Albanian IGJEUM institute's website was down.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook Albania on Sept. 21, damaging around 500 houses and destroying some. The Defence Ministry had said it was the most powerful quake in Albania in the last 30 years.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
earthquake
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 10:22:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/earthquake-of-magnitude-64-strikes-near-shijak-albania-usgs/article30083960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY