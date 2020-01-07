International

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia’s Aceh province

The earthquake struck southwest of Indonesia’s Aceh province on the island of Sumatra.

The earthquake struck southwest of Indonesia’s Aceh province on the island of Sumatra.   | Photo Credit: Google Maps

more-in

Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwest of Indonesia’s Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday at a depth of 20.3 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake had magnitude 6.4 and a depth of 13 km, adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Indonesia
earthquake
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 12:55:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/earthquake-of-magnitude-62-strikes-near-indonesias-aceh-province/article30501789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY