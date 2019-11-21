International

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes northern Thailand, Laos

U.S. Geological Survey map showing the area of impact

No major damage has been reported

A strong earthquake shook a border area between northern Thailand and Laos on November 21 morning, swaying Bangkok high-rises.

Residents in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai felt a long period of shaking but saw no major damage. High-rise buildings swayed slowly for at least half a minute in the capital Bangkok, startling residents.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake was about 10 kilometers below the surface. Moderate quakes of 4.6 and 5.7 magnitude shook the same area overnight.

It was centered about 31 kilometers from Chaloem Phra Kiat, which is about 280 kilometers northeast of Bangkok.

