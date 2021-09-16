International

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes China’s Sichuan Province

This image made out of Google Maps locates Luxian County of southwest China's Sichuan Province.  

An earthquake of magnitude 6 jolted Luxian County of southwest China’s Sichuan Province on September 16, according to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The quake struck at 4:33 a.m. (local time), the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, the report said.

The earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China’s four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.

Thousands of people were killed and many others injured when Sichuan Province was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 8 in 2008.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 5:11:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/earthquake-of-magnitude-6-strikes-chinas-sichuan-province/article36487503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY