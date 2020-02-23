International

‘Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Turkey-Iran border region’

The quake had a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles), according to EMSC. “Our rescue teams have been dispatched to the area. So far, we had no reports of damage or fatalities in the area, which is not a populated area in Iran's West Azarbaijan province,” an Iranian official told state TV.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Turkey-Iran border region early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, although an Iranian official said there were no immediate signs of damage or casualties.

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

