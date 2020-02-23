‘Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Turkey-Iran border region’

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Turkey-Iran border region early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, although an Iranian official said there were no immediate signs of damage or casualties.

The quake had a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles), according to EMSC. “Our rescue teams have been dispatched to the area. So far, we had no reports of damage or fatalities in the area, which is not a populated area in Iran's West Azarbaijan province,” an Iranian official told state TV.

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.