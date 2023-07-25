Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Turkey: EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 12 km (7.46 miles), EMSC said.
This is a developing story.
July 25, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST
