Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Turkey: EMSC

July 25, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 12 km (7.46 miles), EMSC said.

This is a developing story.

