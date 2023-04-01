ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Nepal

April 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kathmandu

Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude was recorded at 3:19 a.m. with the epicentre at Nepal’s Gorkha district, 130 km west of Kathmandu

PTI

The earthquake of 5.2 magnitude was recorded at 11.27 am in Dolakha, 180 km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Centre.

A moderate-intensity earthquake was recorded with its epicentre at Suri in the Dolakha district of Nepal on April 1 morning.

The tremor was also experienced in neighbouring Okhaldhunga, Ramechhap, Sindhupal Chowk, and Nuwakot districts as well as the Kathmandu Valley.

The tremor was also experienced in neighbouring Okhaldhunga, Ramechhap, Sindhupal Chowk, and Nuwakot districts as well as the Kathmandu Valley.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or human casualty from the earthquake.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude was recorded at 3:19 a.m. on Saturday with the epicentre at Gorkha district, 130 km west of Kathmandu.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

