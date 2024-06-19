GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Pakistan frequently faces earthquakes as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates

Published - June 19, 2024 02:46 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, on June 19.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported yet.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors of the earthquake with epicentre at the southeastern region of Afghanistan and a depth of 98 kilometres were felt across various regions, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, and Swabi.

Pakistan frequently faces quakes as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because the Indian tectonic plate pushes north into the Eurasian plate.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolted parts of Karachi.

On May 2, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the metropolis including Gadap Town, Katohar and adjoining areas of Malir district.

On March 13, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shook various regions of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

A deadly quake hit Pakistan in 2005 when a 7.4 intensity tremor killed more than 74,000 people.

Related Topics

earthquake / Pakistan / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.