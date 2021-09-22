International

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia

Damaged buildings following an earthquake are seen along Chapel Street on September 22, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.

The quake hit northeast of Australia's second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 km, Geoscience Australia said.

Media showed images of damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.

Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe said he was not aware of any damage reports in the town.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.

The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 210 km off the northwest coastal town of Broome in 2019.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 3:23:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/earthquake-causes-damage-in-australia/article36602320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY