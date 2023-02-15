HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EAM S. Jaishankar, Fiji Deputy PM discusses advancing bilateral ties

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad visited India last week.

February 15, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - Nadi (Fiji)

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad at a meeting in Nadi, Fiji.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad at a meeting in Nadi, Fiji. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, and discussed ways to further advance long-standing bilateral ties.

Mr. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the South Pacific archipelago nation to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference.

His visit is the first by an incoming ministerial delegation after the formation of the new government in Fiji in December last year.

"Great to meet @FijiGovernment DPM @bimanprasad in Nadi shortly after our meeting in New Delhi. Discussed further advancing our long-standing ties through our development cooperation," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted along with the pictures.

Welcoming Mr. Jaishankar, Biman Prasad said, "...It was a pleasure meeting again and discussing strengthening of our development cooperation."

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad visited India last week.

Mr. Jaishankar also visited a temple in Nadi, Fiji.

"Visited the Sri Siva Subrahmanya Swami temple in Nadi and had a darshan. Along with my Parliamentary colleagues, could see first-hand our vibrant culture and traditions flourishing in Fiji," he tweeted.

The first World Hindi Conference was organised in 1975 in Nagpur. To date, 11 World Hindi Conferences have been organised in different parts of the world. The last conference was held in Mauritius in 2018.

Related Topics

Fiji

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.