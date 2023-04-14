ADVERTISEMENT

EAM Jaishankar rides 'Made in India' train in Mozambique

April 14, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Maputo

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala and CMD of RITES Rahul Mithal on an Indian-made train in Maputo, Mozambique on April 13, 2023 | Photo Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar rode a ‘Made in India’ train during his visit to Mozambique and held a "great green" conversation on expanding train networks, electric mobility and waterways connectivity with the country's transport minister.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived here in the capital of Mozambique on Thursday on a three-day visit and met the President of the African country's Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

His visit to Mozambique from April 13 to 15 is the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to the country.

"A great green transport conversation with Mozambican Minister of Transport & Communication and Chairman, Mozambican Port & Rail Authority Mateus Magala. Talked about expanding train networks, electric mobility & waterways connectivity. India is a reliable partner in this regard," he tweeted on Thursday.

He also took a ride on a train manufactured in India.

"Took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey," he tweeted.

Mr. Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian community and visited a temple.

"Offered my prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo this evening. So glad to interact with the Indian community there," he tweeted.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived in Maputo from Uganda where he held talks with the country's top leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, and discussed possible cooperation in the areas of trade, infrastructure, energy and defence.

