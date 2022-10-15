EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Indian soldiers at Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery, in Egypt

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is in Egypt on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

PTI Cairo
October 15, 2022 16:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Al Horreya Park in Cairo, Egypt, on October 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 15 visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo and honoured the memory of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the First World War in Egypt and Palestine.

Jaishankar is in Egypt on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

"Indians have made sacrifices across the world in the service of humanity. They inspire us as we strive to create a more contemporary and equitable global order," Jaishankar tweeted, sharing some photographs of his visit to the war grave cemetery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Heliopolis War Cemetery includes the Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial and the Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial.

The Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial commemorates 4,000 men who served and died with the British Indian Army during the First World War in Egypt and Palestine, and who have no known grave. The Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial commemorates more than 600 men of the Commonwealth forces who died in the defence of Aden during the WW-I and who have no known grave.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the famous Al Horreya Park in the Egyptian capital. Gandhi's bust was unveiled at the park in 2019 to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
unrest, conflicts and war
death
Egypt

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app