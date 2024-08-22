EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation with Polish counterpart

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday (August 22) said he held a good conversation with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski on several topics like the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation.

Mr. Jaishankar is here as part of visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation.

"A good conversation this morning with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific situation and bilateral cooperation," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi's visit will give a fresh impetus to bilateral ties with Poland.

Mr. Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

